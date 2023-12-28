STREET SIDE SNACKS | New food truck rolls into LaBelle

LABELLE, Fla. — LaBelle has a new food truck in town called Caloosa Catering Company. The owner used to have a nearby restaurant that he closed down to pursue this new path.

Matthew Germain set the food truck up in front of the Hendry County Courthouse, as that’s where the people are. He says he’s been in the restaurant industry for 40 years and he ran “The Quart House” restaurant for nine of those. So now, why this?

"I just needed something different. Downsize and work a little smaller and smarter. So, that's the goal here,” Germain explained.

After closing The Quart House in July, Germain said he started the Caloosa Catering Company in December.

He says he’s been able to get some of the old diners at the Quart House to follow him here.

“We found after it closed down that he had opened up a food truck, so we decided to come and support local and buy some yummy food," one resident said.

“If you guys see a food truck in LaBelle, stop by and try," another resident said.

Reflecting on the growing popularity of food trucks, Germain shares his philosophy.

“Simplifying things is the biggest lesson, and I think that's a lesson in life for anything," he said. "The more you can simplify things, the more efficiently you can work to streamline your business.”

With a rotating menu, Caloosa Catering Company won’t just be serving street-side snacks.

Germain says he plans to take the food truck to various parties and events in the area.

“I just want to cook food and be involved in the community with people — that's it," he said.