Southwest Florida citrus farmers prepare their crops for the cold front

LABELLE, Fla. — Florida citrus farmers are bracing for the coldest temperatures in four years, with growers taking precautions to protect their crops.

Wayne Simmons, a fifth-generation Florida citrus farmer with LaBelle Fruit Company, said the cold weather could actually benefit his oranges if temperatures stay above freezing.

"This cold is really good for the citrus right now, and certainly, if it stays above 32, it'll be great," Simmons said.

Click here to see Fox 4 Community Correspondent Victoria Quevedo speak with Wayne about the temperature drops impact.

Florida citrus farmers prepare for coldest temperatures in four years

The timing of the cold snap is crucial for citrus growers. Simmons explained that his trees are just starting to bloom, which could make them more vulnerable to damage.

"Another two weeks and this temperature would be a lot more critical," Simmons said.

If temperatures drop below freezing, Simmons has water protection systems ready.

Each tree in his grove has a small emitter that releases about 12 gallons of water per hour to individual trees, helping to protect them.

The cold weather can actually improve the quality of citrus fruit when temperatures drop low enough.

"If it gets down low enough, below 40 degrees, it'll help improve internal quality. It'll help decrease the acid and increase the sugar content in oranges and make them sweeter," Simmons said.

The Florida citrus industry has already endured significant hardships from citrus greening disease, which has devastated production across the state. Simmons said the disease has reduced Florida's citrus production from 250 million boxes 20 years ago to just 12 million boxes this year.

Despite the ongoing obstacles, Simmons maintains an optimistic outlook about the future of Florida citrus farming.

"Farmers face a multitude of challenges, whether it's freezes, hurricanes, diseases. We're at the whim of mother nature, but we're resilient," Simmons said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.