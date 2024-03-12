Should food trucks keep coming to Barron Park in LaBelle?

LABELLE, Fla. — If you drive by Barron Park in LaBelle, you’ve probably seen food trucks set up pretty regularly. However, in a city council meeting on Thursday, March 14th, the city of LaBelle will talk about whether they want to continue to allow the food trucks there.

Currently, the food trucks are allowed to set up in Barron Park from 11a.m. to 8p.m, Sunday through Wednesday, after paying a small fee to the LaBelle Downtown Revitalization Group.

But, to do this, Kelly Boone with the Revitalization Group said they have to apply for an exemption from the city.

“If they don’t approve it on Thursday, then we wouldn’t be able to have the food trucks here since it’s city property,” Boone explained.

Boone says she’s hopeful they’ll be able to continue hosting the food trucks since she believes it’s great for downtown LaBelle.

“It brings more people into downtown LaBelle and we use it as a small fundraising effort for our Barron Park Masterplan,” said Boone.

That Masterplan aims to upgrade the park with new amenities. If the exemption is approved, the food trucks will be allowed in Barron Park for another three years.