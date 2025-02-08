LABELLE, Fla — Country Oaks Elementary has installed new weapon detection systems, a direct response to last year’s lockdown when a student was charged with bringing a gun to school.

Friday morning, students filed through the new system for the first time, making Country Oaks the final school in the district to implement the added security measure. Curtis Clay, Hendry Schools’ Director of Safety, Security, and Transportation, called it a milestone moment.

Watch Community Correspondent Austin Schargorodski's report:

SECURED: Country Oaks Elementary adds weapon detectors after school lockdown last year

“At this point, there will be no adult, nobody who comes into this school campus that does not go through weapons detection,” Clay said.

While middle and high schools in Hendry County have had similar systems in place, Clay said last year’s lockdown at Country Oaks was a wake-up call, fast-tracking security efforts at the elementary level.

Austin Schargorodski Curtis Clay, Hendry Schools Director of Safety, Security, and Transportation

“It was kind of eye-opening. And when I looked back at the data that’s being given by the state, you can definitely see we’re having increased incidents on elementary school campuses,” Clay said.

Now, Clay hopes these systems will make a difference - and for parents like Yadira Lorenzo, it brings a sense of relief.

“It makes me feel really good. It’s a great opportunity for the kids, very safe, and now I feel like parents can go to work without worrying about their kids,” Lorenzo said.

Austin Schargorodski Yarida Lorenzo, LaBelle resident

To ensure everything runs smoothly, Clay has spent the week training staff, testing traffic flow, and identifying ways to make screenings faster.

“We did identify some things that we’ll put in place come Monday that will speed this process up a bit for them, take a little less staff so staff can be in other areas to monitor children, and we’re going to continue to always look at improving,” Clay added.

The district also plans to use these systems beyond the school day, including at football games, graduations, and other large events. At Country Oaks, security upgrades won’t stop here - a new office vestibule, more cameras, and bus tracking systems are also in the works.

For Clay, it all comes down to one thing: protecting students. “We’re doing everything we can to make sure your kids are safe when they’re in our hands,” he said.