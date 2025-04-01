Second teen arrested in investigation of deadly LaBelle shooting of mother

LABELLE, Fla — Another teenager was arrested as deputies continue to dig into the deadly shooting of a mother in LaBelle. Fox 4's Hendry County Community Correspondent Austin Schargorodski works in the area daily, so he went to the sheriff's office to ask what this new arrest means for the case.

The second arrest in connection to the murder of Priscilla Hallihan has to do with the possible murder weapon. Detectives say Hallihan was sitting on her couch Friday night, when someone stood outside her window and shot inside.

They say 17-year-old Antonio Arenivar was the gunman. He was arrested Monday and charged with homicide.

But now, detectives say new evidence led them to another 17-year-old they're calling a person of interest.

While conducting a search warrant, detectives say they found a gun box with a serial number inside his bedroom - and that triggered a search outside.

“They did a K9 track and they found other articles belonging to the person of interest. One of which was the gun with the matching serial number,” said Captain Susan Harrelle with the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office.

The teenager - whose name hasn't been released - was arrested on a misdemeanor charge for possession of a firearm. Deputies say they are working to find out if that gun was used in the shooting.

The sheriff's office says more arrests could be coming, and they're still trying to determine a motive. If you know anything that could help, they want to hear from you.

