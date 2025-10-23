Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Precautionary boil water notice issued for Port Labelle Utility System customers

A boil water notice has been issued for Port Labelle Utility System customers.
A precautionary boil water notice was issued for Port Labelle Utility System customers on Wednesday.
LABELLE, Fla. — Hendry County announced Wednesday that a precautionary boil water notice has been issued for Port LaBelle Utility System customers, following a temporary electrical issue.

According to a post by the county, the notice is expected to remain in effect for about four days, and will be lifted when "satisfactory bacteriological sampling results are obtained."

The announcement stated that while a boil water notice does not mean the water is contaminated, residents are advised to boil all water for at least one minute before using it.

Anyone with questions or concerns can contact the Port LaBelle Utility System at 863-675-5376.

