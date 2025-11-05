LABELLE — A new violin program at Country Oaks Elementary School in LaBelle is giving students the chance to learn a new instrument together.

Music teacher Brenda Cali started the violin program this year to get music in the hands of more students.

New violin program at Country Oaks Elementary School strikes a chord with students

She began fundraising last year to purchase violins, bows, stands and rosin for the ensemble.

"This is just something I always wished Hendry County had," Cali said.

For many participants, it's providing a creative outlet and sense of community.

Fox 4 One student plays a song on her violin with the rest of the ensemble.

"I love that we get to sit together and play together," said Bella Rodriguez, a 4th grader in the program.

Fellow 4th grader Melanie Nieto said the program gives her something she was wanting to try.

"I wanted to always play music or do something. I get to have a fun activity to do," Nieto said.

Fox 4 A student plucks the strings on her violin while practicing for a holiday performance.

Cali said learning to play an instrument supports overall academic development.

"It works both sides of the brain and that is how it helps with those content areas - the math, the science, the ELA," Cali said.

The program allows students who might not have access to musical instruments until high school to start learning earlier.

Fox 4 This student is taking notes on a new song the group is learning to play.

"Music has to be accessible to everybody. We all have the right to have music in our lives," Cali said.

The program costs $10 per month for students borrowing school instruments, while participation is free for those who have their own violins.

