LABELLE — The Little Garden in LaBelle is about to go into full production, bringing about 3,500 pounds of vegetables in just one day. The sound of thousands of leafy greens being planted fills the air as machines work continuously.

"This building is essentially a garden meets Henry Ford's assembly line," said Obie Lansford, grower at The Little Garden in LaBelle.

Watch Fox 4's Allie Kaiser get an inside look at the over 100,000 square-foot facility:

New LaBelle farm is set to start selling food in the coming weeks

Lansford oversees operations at what founder and CEO Oskari Kariste calls Florida's first fully controlled glasshouse facility.

"We can tell our consumers when the item has been seeded, when it was harvested, and basically back-track the entire journey from your plate to the seeding," Kariste said.

Fox 4 The new farm is expected to produce 3,500 pounds of vegetables every day.

The facility controls every aspect of the growing environment through technology. Lighting, room temperature, and humidity are all managed with just a few taps of a finger.

"All the technical things that we have here is supporting that the plant itself is having the best growing environment," Kariste said.

Fox 4 The facility is finishing up testing all of its equipment so it can soon go into production.

With low labor costs, The Little Garden in LaBelle says it can offer fresh greens at lower prices to consumers.

"This model is trying to find a way to produce it at a price point to where it's available to working-class families and everyday people," Lansford said.

You can find more information about The Little Garden in LaBelle here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.