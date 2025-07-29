Lot in downtown LaBelle could become a Wawa, and it’s got the town divided

LABELLE, Fla. — The empty lot on the corner of Main and Hickpochee in downtown LaBelle could soon be home to a Wawa, and people around town have plenty to say about it.

Fox 4’s Hendry County Community Correspondent, Austin Schargorodski works in the area daily, so he’s connected to the community’s Facebook groups. That’s where he saw very divided comment’s about a potential Wawa. Some say LaBelle already has enough gas stations, and others are all for it.

Watch to hear what Austin's community told him about the proposed Wawa:

LaBelle is growing fast, and change is coming quick...like a potential Wawa. That’s got plenty of people there worried the small-town feel is slipping away.

"I think LaBelle needs to get more creative because it's kinda boring, they keep putting gas stations,” said Yoneyris Espinal.

”I think it's amazing they're building new businesses, but I'd rather see something like a Walgreens,” added Veronica Solares.

Others told Fox 4 they’re ready for something new.

"I think it's a great option. It has things you can do after-hours when stuff is closed here, food options, coffee options,” said Kellee Johnson.

"We've been looking at an empty field for two years. So a Wawa wouldn't be bad,” said Lester Gaines.

Austin Schargorodski Aerial view of the lot on Main and Hickpochee

LaBelle Commissioner Hugo Vargas says people are asking for more recreation options and big box stores, and says places like Wawa are stepping stones to those.

"We want those types of options, but we have to make sure our community can handle that type of growth and can also provide for some of the necessities, some of the needs, for the increased amount of people that will come through here, that are currently coming through here,” said Vargas.

Austin Schargorodski Hugo Vargas

Vargas says Wawa is working with city staff on purchasing the property. To get more feedback from neighbors, the city’s hosting a public meeting Tuesday night at the Lee Civic Center.

"It's exciting for a small town like LaBelle. We've been waiting for so long for growth, and now it's here. It's here,” said Vargas. "So we just want to manage it and have what people would call the right growth."