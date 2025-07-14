LaBelle tow truck driver hit and killed fuels push to toughen Move Over law

LABELLE, Fla. — A tow truck driver from LaBelle was hit and killed while securing a heavy load on the side of US-27 back in April. Now, Ken Sposato's family wants a stronger "Move Over" law.

Florida Highway Patrol says Sposato was outside his truck on US-27 in Highlands County when a driver sideswiped his equipment, hitting and killing him. Ken's wife, Stephanie Sposato, said it's still hard to process.

"I thought that he got in an accident like maybe, you know, with another vehicle,” Stephanie said.

Stephanie said Ken was a great husband, a father, and someone the LaBelle community could count on. Ken's coworkers say they're still out there every day, knowing the same thing could happen to them.

"They’ll see the emergency lights but not move over, they’re right on top of you," Jared Moss said.

According to AAA, Florida ranks third in the nation for roadside worker deaths. That's why Stephanie started the Move Over for Ken movement - to raise awareness about Florida's Move Over law. It requires drivers to change lanes or slow down when they see vehicles pulled over with flashing lights or hazards.

"Ken did everything right that day. Had every light on, was pulled way over off the side of the road. Had every light on, every safety feature on, high visibility vest," Stephanie said. "It didn’t matter. Didn’t matter."

Stephanie's petition has more than 8,000 signatures. It calls for awareness campaigns, an official Move Over Awareness Week, felony charges rather than a traffic ticket, mandatory jail time, and long-term license suspensions for breaking the Move Over law.

"Is it the right thing to do? Sure. Is it courteous? Sure. But is it the law? A lot of people might not know it," Stephanie said.

Stephanie plans to present her petition to state lawmakers next session in hopes of getting a bill passed.