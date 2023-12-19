LaBelle property tax hike: why the city council considers 35% increase

LABELLE, Fla. — Property taxes are about to go up in LaBelle. They’re going up so much, the Department of Revenue forced the city council to vote on the increase a second time.

The mayor wasn’t around for the first vote, so council had to vote again on Monday. To be in accordance with state regulations, the vote had to be unanimous - that’s because the millage rate will increase by nearly 35 percent from last year.

The new millage rate will be 5.25, while the previous rolled-back rate was 3.9007. The average home price in LaBelle is about $300,000, which would equate to homeowners having to pay about $400 more next year.

Trudy Glenn, a LaBelle homeowner, questioned the significant jump in property taxes. "Ours is running almost $900 a year as it is. It's hard, but we manage. But, to raise it more, there's no way I'm going to be able to do it - no way," she expressed.

However, the new rate is comparable to other cities in the areas, like Punta Gorda and Clewiston. The city says the increase is needed to pay for infrastructure improvements, adding it also wants to increase fire and law enforcement services.