Labelle man sentenced to life in prison for child molestation

LABELLE, Fla. — Martin Rodriguez of LaBelle is sentenced for two counts of lewd or lascivious molestation and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The defendant was convicted on the charges in October following a two-day trial in Glades County, according to the state attorney.

Authorities said the crimes were reported in 2022, when the child victim reported the defendant to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office for sex crimes in previous years. Authorities invetigated and determined the crimes happened in Glades County. The Glades County Sheriff’s Office then took over the investigation.

Authorities said the defendant would give the child victim nicotine vapes and marijuana and then molest the child.

The crimes happened multiple times over a period of years, according to the report.

Rodriguez faces life in prison plus 15 years.