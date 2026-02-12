LaBelle man faces second sexual battery charge in separate case

LABELLE, Fla. — A 46-year-old LaBelle man has been arrested and charged with sexual battery following an investigation into an incident in November of 2025, according to the Hendry County Sheriff's Office.

Eric Anthony Matus was arrested Feb. 9 and is being held without bond at the Hendry County Jail. He is charged with one count of sexual battery.

Matus is also facing kidnapping and sexual battery charges for another case. Deputies said he sexually assaulted a 19-year-old woman at a local bar in February of this year.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Hendry County Sheriff's Office says there could be more victims of the former Infinity Steakhouse owner

According to the arrest report for this most recent charge, deputies said the crime happened at the former Infinity Steakhouse, where Matus lives — the same place where the other victim was assaulted, deputies said.

The sheriff's office said it happened on November 15, 2025. The report said the victim knew Matus and she went to his home where she had two drinks and three shots.

"She stated that he spoke about how much money he has, how he has connections with the mafia, how he was not the nicest person in the world and has made some bad decisions in his past," the report said.

According to the report, she told Matus she wanted to go home. Then, the victim told deputies she did not want to have intercourse and that she wanted to take a nap because Matus said she shouldn't drive him.

When she fell asleep, the report said Matus sexually assaulted her.

Detectives said after it was reported, they talked to the victim and Matus, which spanned several months before the arrest was made.

The arrest report states that Matus denied the allegations during his interview with investigators on December 17, 2025.

He was charged on the same day he faced charges for the 2026 case.

Investigators believe there could be other victims and encouraging them to come forward.

"Please don't try to push it down and deal with it. We really want people to come forward and say something," Capt. Susan Harrelle with the Hendry County Sheriff's Office said.

The Hendry County Sheriff's Office can be reached at (863) 674-5674.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual assault, resources are available:

National Sexual Assault Hotline: 1-800-656-4673 (available 24/7)

Florida Council Against Sexual Violence: 1-888-956-7273