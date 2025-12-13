LABELLE — Just when Cape Coral thought Scotty's Bierwerks had its last call, LaBelle Brewing Company is stepping in to keep Scotty's beers flowing.

"Scotty's was a very loved brand in the Cape Coral community and outside of Cape Coral," said Garrett Kersey, the production manager with LaBelle Brewing Company.

LaBelle Brewing Company helps keep Scotty's Bierwerks brews flowing after sudden closure

Kersey said that's why LaBelle Brewing reached out to Scotty's Bierwerks.

"Scotty's Bierwerks meant a lot more than just beer on draft. It was also a community," said Mary Bellman, the marketing and event coordinator for Scotty's Bierwerks.

That community was hit hard when Scotty's abruptly closed its taproom the day after Thanksgiving. The original owner wanted to retire, and lease negotiations failed for the potential new owner.

FOX 4 Scotty's Bierwerks has been left empty since they had one last call the day after Thanksgiving.

"We were kind of describing the last day as we would need some kind of Hail Mary in order to save the brand or the beer in any aspect," Bellman said.

Those prayers were answered when LaBelle Brewing offered to brew Scotty's recipes.

"Even in the brewing world with as much competition as there is, we all like to help each other," Kersey said.

FOX 4 LaBelle Brewing Company says it plans to brew Scotty's beers for other local bars and restaurants. It also hopes to include some of the beers in its taproom.

LaBelle Brewing says it is working with Scotty's brewer and will soon begin brewing two of Scotty's beers: the Hazy IPA and the Irish Red Ale.

"Even though the taproom will not be around, having it available at the bars and restaurants in the area will be a big impact to keep that little piece of home around a little longer," Bellman said.

