Jamaican teachers at LaBelle Middle School continue teaching students despite hurricane worries back home

LABELLE — Teachers at LaBelle Middle School are showing dedication to their students while dealing with concerns about Hurricane Melissa's impact on their home country of Jamaica.

Heada Nichalls-Spencer, an eighth grade teacher in her third year at the school, moved to LaBelle from Jamaica.

Watch Fox 4's Allie Kaiser speak with LaBelle teachers about staying committed to students while concerned for loved ones in Jamaica:

"I love students and I love to serve," Nichalls-Spencer said.

The hurricane has left Nichalls-Spencer feeling worried about her family and friends back home.

Fox 4 Heada Spencer-Nichalls explaining a lesson to a group of students.

"My heart is at home. I'm hoping that all will be well," Nichalls-Spencer said.

Even while dealing with uncertainty, Nichalls-Spencer maintains her commitment to her students.

Fox 4 Heade Nichalls-Spencer speaks with students while giving a lesson in her eighth grade civics class.

"I am scared. I am uncertain, but I have to turn up to work and give it my best shot," she said.

Fellow eighth grade teacher Ulan Lewis shares similar feelings. With many loved ones still in Jamaica, Lewis also faces the challenge of balancing personal concerns with professional responsibilities.

Fox 4 Students learning during a lesson in Ulan Lewis's math class.

"Once I come through the school gates, whatever I'm going through personally, I put that aside, because when I'm working my kids come first," Lewis said.

The students have shown support in return. Spencer noted how her students express their appreciation.

Fox 4 Heada Spencer-Lewis has flags in her classroom to connect with her students and home.

"They always show me this sign that they love me," Spencer said, referring to heart gestures from her students.

The bond between these Jamaican educators and their Florida students demonstrates how teachers often put their students' needs first, even during personal difficulties.

