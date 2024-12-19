LABELLE, Fla — The LaBelle Animal Rescue Shelter is struggling to survive - with its landlord planning to sell the property, the shelter could be forced to close its doors.

As Fox 4’s Hendry County Community Correspondent, Austin Schargorodski works in this area every day, so he talked to the shelter owner about her fight to keep the lifeline open.

Watch Austin's report here...

‘I’ve Got Hope’: Shelter owner fights to save LaBelle’s no-kill haven from closing

Surrounded by wagging tails and playful barks, Owner Angel Biles said the shelter has been a haven for countless animals over the last 30 years.

“I have my own children, then I have my four-legged children,” said Biles.

Those “four-legged children” include 17 dogs and 20 cats. Biles has worked at the shelter for 25 years, and took it over earlier this year after the previous owner passed away. Right now, she says the need for shelters in this area is greater than ever.

Austin Schargorodski One of the 17 dogs at the LaBelle Animal Rescue Shelter

“LaBelle is growing, very much so. And with people growing, animals grow. Then comes strays and overpopulation, cats especially,” Biles explained.

Biles says she also helps pet owners who have fallen on hard times by providing food and other essentials for their animals. But now, the shelter faces an uncertain future.

Biles says her landlord plans to sell the property, leaving her with just 90 days to find a solution. As a proud “no-kill” shelter, she worries what will happened to her animals if the shelter closes.

“Every shelter I’ve spoken to is full to the gills. I don’t want these animals put to sleep. A lot of mine are seniors. I have a few that would not get adopted because of the life they’ve had to live. They’re what I call my forevers and they’ll be with me forever,” said Biles.

Austin Schargorodski Angel Biles, LaBelle Animal Rescue Shelter owner

So, Biles is now trying to raise the money to buy the property herself. She says she needs $150,000 to make it happen.

“I’m trying to get financing. There’s no guarantee that I can get that, but that is a goal. If nothing else, a downpayment hopefully, but if not, the full amount would be fabulous to just purchase the property. It would forever be an animal rescue,” said Biles.

Austin Schargorodski Main exterior area of the LaBelle Animal Rescue Shelter

The shelter has started a GoFundme and is also accepting donations like food, toys, and blankets. Biles says she couldn’t be more grateful for the community stepping up to help.

“I’ve got hope and that’s what I’m hanging on to, and I’m going to keep hanging on to it because we are needed,” said Biles.