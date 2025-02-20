LABELLE, Fla — West Cowboy Way and Garden Street in LaBelle looked quiet Wednesday afternoon, but earl in the morning, people in the neighborhood say they saw Hendry County Deputies working with ICE agents on an investigation.

Fox 4’s Hendry County Community Correspondent Austin Schargorodski works in the area daily, so he went there to find out what happened.

See what residents told Austin:

‘It’s Concerning’: ICE and Hendry deputies in LaBelle, residents uneasy

Around 7 a.m., several Hendry County Sheriff’s squad cars were parked along the roads. A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office confirmed that deputies were assisting ICE but could not share details about what they were doing.

With this being a largely hispanic community in Hendry County, many people said the news of ICE’s presence had them concerned. Several told Fox 4 they were too afraid to do an on camera interview.

Eric Menendez lives nearby and said this is the first time he’s seen something like this here. “It’s concerning. Definitely is concerning. Today is the first day where we’re really seeing how bad it is,” said Menendez. “Today is the first day I saw them personally. So, I’m concerned about my friends, and seeing how it’s going to go on forward. I’m nervous about that.”

Austin Schargorodski Edrick Menendez, LaBelle resident

Fox 4 reached out to ICE for details about what happened - their spokesperson said they’re working to get us more information. We’ll let you know as soon as we have it.