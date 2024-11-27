‘I’m really excited’: LaBelle’s Forrey Park set for $4 million overhaul into multi-use sports hub

LABELLE, Fla. — Big changes are coming to Forrey Park in LaBelle! The space is gearing up for a transformation into a multi-use sports hub with features for the whole community.

People have told Hendry County Community Correspondent Austin Schargorodski that they’ve been craving more things to do. So, he tapped into his connections to get a look at the city’s plans to show you what’s in store for LaBelle.

New sprinklers were watering the seeds for the future of recreation in LaBelle on Tuesday. Revamped baseball fields, once just open grass, are just the start of a massive overhaul at Forrey Park.

Hendry County Commissioner Emory Howard said the fields will are ready for first pitch in spring, creating opportunities for young athletes who need more space to play.

“We’re limited. Limited for practice area and limited for playing fields, and Forrey’s really gonna’ open that up,” Howard emphasized.

Austin Schargorodski Baseball field with brand new sprinklers at Forrey Park in LaBelle.

More fields also mean a boost for the local economy. Commissioner Howard said bringing in travel teams for tournaments will benefit business across the area.

“When they come here and play tournaments, they come and eat in your restaurants, buy your fuel, and stay in your hotels. It’s a huge economic impact,” said Howard.

Plus, the upgrades go far beyond baseball. Commissioner Howard said the plans aim to create a space the whole community can enjoy.

Austin Schargorodski Hendry County Commissioner Emory "Rowdy" Howard.

“The other amenities include a gazebo. There’s a dock for fishing. There’s a combination tennis and pickleball court - they’ll be painted for both," he explained. "There will be an outdoor movie theater field for evening movies. Cornhole and horseshoe pits. So, with all that, we’re able to reach out to not just children, but having things for adults to do too."

The park will also feature four basketball half-courts and a state-of-the-art concession stand at the heart of the complex. Right now, Howard said people often drive to Fort Myers for these types of amenities.

It’s a transformation that has families like Tricia and her son Colt eager to see the changes.

Hendry County Forrey Park masterplan map.

“We need stuff to do! There’s no bowling or anything. And we’re outdoor people, huh,” asked Tricia. “Yeah!” Colt answered. “We don’t stay inside much - we’re always outdoors,” they said.

Commissioner Howard said the Forrey Park project could cost upwards of $4 million and take up to five years to complete. Next on the list? Building the concession stand, then tackling the rest of the upgrades.

Austin Schargorodski Tricia and Colt Ray.

“I am really excited to take a complex like Forrey Park and move that needle off zero and bring some progress to it,” said Howard proudly.