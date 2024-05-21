HOME RUN: LaBelle High School Softball team reaches final four championship, first time since 2005

LABELLE, Fla. — LaBelle High School’s softball team, the Cowgirls, is swinging for the fences, batting their way to the final four championship for the first time since 2005.

Fox 4’s Hendry County Community Correspondent, Austin Schargorodski, works in the area every day, so the school district knows him - they invited him to come see how the team is stepping up to the plate for their big game this week.

“1..2..3…Cowgirls!”, shouted the team as they took to the field to practice for the big game.

Austin Schargorodski Aerial view of Labelle High Schools softball team practicing infielding.

Shortstop, Marissa Burchard, will be moving up to play division 1 softball in college - she says this team was a catalyst in that.

“It’s always been a dream of mine to go play division 1 softball and being able to do that is going to be amazing. Having this team and my travel ball team pushing me and having the best coaches, you know,” said Burchard.

Austin Schargorodski Marissa Burchard, shortstop for the 'Cowgirls' softball team.

The team’s coach, Jessica Bechtel, said it’s this team’s dedication that’s earned them this opportunity to take home the trophy.

“These girls have been out here in the heat every day, we don’t take days off. They’re out here giving it their all and to see them rewarded for that - I’m just so proud of them,” said Bechtel.

Austin Schargorodski LaBelle High School Softball Team, 'The Cowgirls" coach, Jessica Bechtel.

Bechtel said the semifinal game is on Wednesday in Clermont, FL. If they win, she says they’ll play for the finals on Thursday.