Hendry County substitute teacher charged with inciting student fight

LABELLE, Fla. — Hendry County deputies arrested a 20-year-old substitute teacher for child neglect and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Deputies say she was enabling and inciting other students to fight at LaBelle Middle School.

According to the sheriff's office, a parent reported a video on their child's phone to school resource officers. The video showed a fight between students during class on April 15.

In the video, deputies say while being taunted by another student, a child was being held back by a substitute teacher, later identified as Ty'Asia Holmes.

The two children involved were arguing and Holmes is heard telling them to stop and "handle the argument outside of school at the park," deputies say.

Through the investigation, deputies say the student being held back was not a student in that classroom.

"It was later discovered the substitute teacher allowed another student in the classroom to call the front desk and request that the student come to her room where this confrontation would take place," the sheriff's office said.

Another video shows the entire conversation recorded.

There was no physical contact, but the sheriff's office said the "actions displayed were those of intimidation and physical threat."

Detectives determined Holmes conspired with the students and facilitated the opportunity for the alteraction to occur.

"The conversation during the video contains profanity on the part of students and the substitute," the sheriff's office said. "Holmes can be heard inciting and enabling the other students to fight."

“I am disgusted and appalled at the behavior of this substitute teacher”, said Sheriff Steve Whidden. “Schools should be a safe place for children and staff," said Hendry County Sheriff Whidden. “We will continue to work closely with the schools to ensure their safety."

Holmes is facing two counts of child neglect and eight counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

She was released on a $35,000 bond.