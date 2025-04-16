Hendry County SRO arrests student with weapon

LABELLA, Fla. — A student faces charges of weapon possession, according to the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office.

Tuesday morning, the office said, a LaBelle High School student tried to pass through the School’s Weapons Detection System, when staff were alerted about what was inside their backpack. Someone then warned the school resource officer.

The officer detained the student. A search of the student’s backpack turned up a BB gun and a metal container containing BBs.

The 17-year-old student was arrested on charges of possession of weapon on school property.