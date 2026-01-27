LABELLE, Fla. — As more people incorporate AI into their everyday lives, students and teachers at LaBelle Middle School are doing the same. Since Fox 4's Allie Kaiser has a strong connection with the Hendry County School District, leaders brought her into the classroom to show how they're using AI while still teaching critical thinking skills.

On a Monday, in one of Harry Maloney's classes, you will find students learning about geometry through a Kahoot game Maloney created using AI.

Watch Fox 4's Allie Kaiser get an inside look at how the Hendry County School District is using AI:

Hendry County School District adopts new AI policy to guide responsible classroom use

"We can use it, but we have to use it in a responsible way," Maloney said.

Using AI in a responsible way is why the district approved a new policy about it last week.

"Our goal is to really provide some parameters and guidance," said Roberto Sanchez, director of secondary education at the Hendry County School District.

With the help of AI, Harry Maloney quickly made a Kahoot geometry trivia game for his students before class on Monday morning.

Students are not allowed to have AI do their work, but they can use it for research or for editing an assignment.

"AI's not a scary thing, but we also got to keep them informed that it can't be a crutch," Maloney said.

The district began giving sixth through 12th-grade students an AI tool called Khanmigo from Khan Academy at the end of last school year. The tool helps with critical thinking.

"Khanmigo will not just give out the response or the correct answer to students. Khanmigo will actually walk them through a very Socratic method to guide them," Sanchez said.

Fox 4 got an inside look at one of the AI tools the Hendry County School District provides to its students. Khanmigo does not provide students with direct answers; it guides them to finding answers on their own.

As for teachers, they can use AI for lesson planning, research, or ideas for teaching a topic. But when it comes to grading or how to discipline students, AI is not allowed.

"We don't want to use artificial intelligence to extract or take away the discretionary authority that the adults have," said Sanchez.

The policy will be re-evaluated every year.

"AI is changing dramatically by the day, and so as AI changes, we have to evolve and keep up," Sanchez said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.