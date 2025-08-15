Four teens arrested after shooting at LaBelle sports park

LABELLE, Fla. — The Hendry County Sheriff's Office arrested four teenagers on Thursday night following a shooting at a community sports park in LaBelle.

Deputies responded to reports of gunfire at around 7:00 p.m. at the Hendry County LaBelle Community Sports Park.

The sheriff's office says witnesses at the park reported seeing four teenagers fighting before they split into two groups and began shooting at each other. No one was hit by gunfire.

When deputies got there, the sheriff's office says the teens ran off. Two teens were quickly arrested near Cowboy Way and Pratt Boulevard, while the other two hid in a wooded area near the airport before deputies found them with the help of K9s, deputies say.

Deputies say they collected evidence found in the wooded area, but did not specify what was taken.

All four teenagers, who live in LaBelle, face various charges:



A 16-year-old male was charged with affray and later released to his guardian

Another 16-year-old male was charged with affray, discharge of a firearm in public, improper exhibition of a firearm, and aggravated assault without intent to kill. He was transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice

A 15-year-old male was charged with affray and released to his guardian

A 17-year-old male was charged with affray and released to his guardian

