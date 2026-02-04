Food bank distributes thousands of bottles of clean drinking water to Hendry and Glades Counties residents

LABELLE, Fla. — Limited resources in rural communities can make it difficult for people to get basic necessities, including clean drinking water. In Hendry and Glades counties, the Harry Chapin Food Bank distributed 10,000 bottles of water to people in need on Wednesday.

Robert James, who lives in LaBelle and has visited the Harry Chapin Food Bank two or three times, said the assistance makes a real difference for people in his community.

"Everybody needs a helping hand," James said. "It comes in handy for the people who don't got no extra cash to really get the necessities that they need."

Clean drinking water is one of those necessities the organization is focusing on this week, in addition to its typical food distributions.

"There is sometimes issues with the water where it's not drinkable, so we really want to push that water out into the communities that need it the most," said Shontae Russ, community outreach manager with Harry Chapin Food Bank.

During its regular food distribution in LaBelle, the Harry Chapin Food Bank also distributed cases of water, which it typically does not.

Russ said accessibility can be another challenge for residents in rural areas.

"A lot of these counties are desert counties, so there's not a lot of grocery stores that they're able to shop at to purchase these items," Russ said.

For James, having access to clean water provides peace of mind.

There was a constant flow of people coming to get food on Wednesday at the Harry Chapin Food Bank. People were also able to pick up a case of water bottles and a printed packet on the importance of hydration.

"They got some water that they can drink, and they don't got to worry about what's going to be in it or if it's contaminated," James said.

The support he receives has inspired James to give back to his community.

"It's a stepping stone," James said. "It'll teach you how to give."

