FGCU healthcare training program connects people in Hendry and Glades County with career opportunities

LABELLE, Fla. — A large community partnership has helped people in Hendry and Glades Counties feel better prepared for careers in healthcare.

Participants just received their Workforce Readiness Certificates in Healthcare Micro-Credential from FGCU. The free program is paid for by a grant that the Collaboratory and FutureMakers Coalition applied for.

Watch FOX 4's Allie Kaiser hear how the program is helping future healthcare workers:

"It was really a grant focused on creating connections and collaborations, which is so important in a rural community, because we often don't have a lot of resources," said Amanda Lehrian, the FGCU Hendry and Glades County Regional Partnership Coordinator.

The program helps people like Shelly Lytle, who is a CNA.

"It takes the skills that you already have, and it takes it to a whole other level," Lytle said, "It shows employers that I'm serious about my career choice."

The Workforce Readiness for Healthcare Professionals Micro-Credential provided students with information on what employers like Lee Health look for in applicants.

People who earn the micro-credential are guaranteed an interview with Lee Health. The program was based on what they look for when hiring employees.

"In our region, we're seeing a lot of population growth, and so I think that increase in the healthcare need is going to translate into new opportunities for the workforce, for open positions," said Keitha Daniels, the Hendry County Economic Development Council Director.

The program is the result of collaboration among community partners, including FGCU, The Collaboratory, FutureMakers Coalition, Hendry County School District's Workforce Development, Lee Health, and Hendry County's Economic Development Council.

For people like Shavondra McCarter, who had no prior healthcare experience, the program showed her the options that are available.

"Getting into this one class helped me be knowledgeable of everything that they have in the entry level coming into it," McCarter said.

Lehrian said she hopes to continue the Workforce Readiness Certificates in Healthcare Micro-Credential and is currently exploring additional funding options. She said she would also like to work with other employers to develop additional Career Readiness Micro-Credentials. You can contact her at alehrian@fgcu.edu.

