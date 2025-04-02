‘Don't leave us’: 911 call reveals moments after mother is shot in LaBelle home

LABELLE, Fla — We’re hearing, for the first time, the 9-1-1 call made moments after a mother was shot inside her LaBelle home. Fox 4’s Hendry County Community Correspondent Austin Schargorodski works in this area every day, so he listened to the call to understand what unfolded that night.

Deputies say 35-year-old Priscilla Hallihan was sitting on her couch Friday night when someone fired through her window. They say she was shot in the head and rushed to the hospital - but didn’t survive.

Fox 4 Priscilla Hallihan

Now, the 911 call from inside the home reveals what those first moments sounded like. What you’re about to hear may be disturbing.

“Mom. Mom please. Mom! Mom! Don’t leave us!” You could hear the fear and heartbreak as a family member cried out for her to stay with them.. The caller - the mother’s boyfriend - tries to tell dispatchers what happened.

“I think she got hit in the head. She got hit in the head,” he said.

“Ok, let me dispatch them right now,” said the dispatcher.

“Please hurry,” said the boyfriend.

Deputies say 17-year-old Antonio Arenivar fired the shots from the backyard. He was arrested the next day and is facing a homicide charge.

Fox 4 Antonio Arenivar

The Hendry County Sheriff’s Office says this case has taken it’s toll - not just on the family, but the community.

“This whole case is horrible, and what occurred should never have happened to a mother. And now we’re talking about children who don’t have a parent. So we’re taking it extremely serious,” said Captain Susan Harrelle, Hendry County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson.

Austin Schargorodski Captain Susan Harrelle

Days later, the sheriff’s office says a second teenager they’re calling a person of interest, was arrested on a misdemeanor gun charge after detectives found a handgun in his home.

Investigators say they’re working to find out if that gun was used in the shooting. The sheriff’s office say more arrests could be coming as they continue interviews - and they’re still searching for a motive.

PREVIOUS STORIES: