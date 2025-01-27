Watch Now
DO YOU KNOW THEM: Hendry Co. deputies think they're connected to illegal hunting

HENDRY CO, Fla. — The Hendry County Sheriff’s Office Agriculture Unit is seeking the public’s help in solving the illegal killing of approximately nine deer. Investigators are now asking the public for assistance.

On September 30, 2024, Hendry County Deputies were alerted by land managers who reported finding several deer carcasses on their property. The discovery prompted an investigation, and game cameras in the area captured images of the suspects.

Deputies are actively reviewing surveillance footage, processing evidence, and following up on all investigative leads in hopes of identifying those responsible.

The Hendry County Sheriff’s Office is urging anyone with information to come forward. If you have details that could assist in this investigation, please call the Sheriff’s Office at 863-674-5600 and ask to speak with an Agriculture Deputy.

For those who wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477. Tips submitted anonymously may also be eligible for a reward.

