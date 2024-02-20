LaBelle’s 16th annual 'Night on the Town' showcases local businesses

LABELLE, Fla. — More than 40 local business lined the street on Tuesday on DeSoto Avenue in downtown LaBelle. It’s a part of the 16th annual ‘Night on the Town’ event.

Event coordinators say the festival showcases local businesses and organizations. Among the participants is LaBelle River Rentals, a new venture by three firefighter siblings, Sue, Bryan, and Andrea Sweetman. The trio, just three months into their boat rental business at the LaBelle Yacht Club, is eager to introduce their services.

"It allows all the local businesses to show themselves off to the community, and we get an opportunity too, to meet fellow business owners and make arrangements and relationships that can hopefully be beneficial to both," they shared with enthusiasm.

The LaBelle Downtown Revitalization Group, who put together a venue for the event, says festivals like this are important because the community gets a chance to get to know the people behind the businesses.

“It’s just about cultivating relationships because that’s really what life’s all about. It’s not about stuff, it’s about relationships and thats what’s important to us. The more you put in, the more you get out,” the Sweetmans said.