LABELLE, Fla — A water park, a hotel, a diner, and more will soon a strip of land right off State Road 80 in LaBelle. Fox 4’s Hendry County Community Correspondent, Austin Schargorodski, works in the area daily and stays on top of what’s discussed at county commissioners meetings. That’s where he first heard about the plan to transform the site into a destination.

Big plans brewing off SR 80: Water park, hotel, and more for LaBelle

It’s all part of a bigger vision for the brand-new Olde Florida Motorcoach and RV Resort. Investor Scott Wagner showed Austin the plans, starting with the water park: two pools, a snack bar, and resort-style seating.

“And then we have a slide pool, and that pool is 70 by 30, and that’s going to have two large slides,” Wagner said.

Wagner says there’s no public pool between Fort Myers and Clewiston. And with the area growing fast, he says people need more to do. That’s why Wagner says he’s not stopping with the water park. He also has plans to build a 1950s-style diner and a retail strip next to it.

“You know, get out of the water park, go to the diner, hang out, have fun. There will be a lot to do,” Wagner said.

And with events like the Swamp Cabbage Festival drawing thousands and State Road 80 bringing constant traffic through the area, Wagner says this stretch has long needed more places to stay. So, there will also be an 80-room hotel.

“There are a lot of road warriors out there - on the road all the time - and they want to stay somewhere nice. So this will give them, instead [of] just choices of Fort Myers and Clewiston, now you’ve got more choices in between,” Wagner said.

Here’s the timeline: Wagner says the diner should be open by the end of this year, the retail strip by April, and the water park by Memorial Day 2026. Then, he says the hotel should break ground next year, with hopes to open by Memorial Day 2027.

“I think, at the end of the day, this is going to bring LaBelle and Hendry County to another level,” Wagner said.