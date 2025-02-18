61-year-old killed while picking up trash bag, Florida Highway Patrol says

LABELLE, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after a pedestrian was killed in a Hendry County crash.

Troopers said it started when a pickup driver, driven by a 61-year-old Lehigh Acres man, was going west on State Road 80 near Grandma Groove on Monday, Feb. 17, around 6:17 p.m. A trash bag flew off the truck's trailer, so the truck driver pulled into the inside shoulder, partially, blocking the inside lane with its hazard flashing lights on, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

At the same time, a woman driving west on State Road-80 started to approach the pickup truck. However, she failed to move over for the pickup truck, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

As she approached the truck, the pickup truck's passenger got out of the vehicle to try to grab the trash bag from the road.

The woman, 27, hit the passenger, as well as the trailer and the passenger side mirror.

The pedestrian was hospitalized, but died later that night. He was also 61-years-old, and from Alva, according to FHP.

The Florida Highway Patrol Traffic Homicide Unit continues to investigate this traffic crash.

