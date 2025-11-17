'WE MUST NOT LOSE HOPE': Non-profit organization sees increased demand for food assistance after ICE raids

IMMOKALEE, Fla. — A non-profit organization says recent ICE raids in Immokalee have left many community members hurting and in need of support.

Last week, a bus full of farmworkers was pulled over and reportedly raided by law enforcement. Lupita Vazquez, an outreach manager with Cultivate Abundance and community advocate, says the raid has had a major impact on residents.

Non-profit organization sees increased demand for food assistance after ICE raids

"I think the sentiment for myself and just across the community has been very heavy. We all feel almost just like we've been just a huge weight has been placed on our shoulders," Vazquez said.

Since the raids, Vazquez says Cultivate Abundance has increased efforts to help the community, particularly with food access.

"We've upped the partnerships that we're building on who's a home gardener, who has extra produce that they're growing locally, who are the home gardeners that are willing to sort of pitch in to help increase people's daily servings of fruits and vegetables," Vazquez said.

The raids come as Immokalee faces multiple challenges. With the recent closure of their only grocery store, Winn Dixie, food access has become increasingly difficult for neighbors.

Vazquez says the community is fighting back with support networks, and despite the challenges, she remains hopeful about the future.

"We must still not lose hope, and that we continue to finding the helpers who are people willing to help your neighbors," Vazquez said.

