TRANSFORMATION: Immokalee celebrates completion of major project bringing safer streets to community

IMMOKALEE, Fla. — After years of waiting, Immokalee has completed a transformational infrastructure project that brings 22 miles of new sidewalks, 35 benches, 25 bike racks and 22 bus shelters to the community through federal TIGER Grant funding.

The project represents a milestone for the walking community in Immokalee where neighbors have long requested safer ways to navigate their neighborhoods.

"This is a transformational day for Immokalee," Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart said.

Diaz-Balart emphasized the collaborative effort required to bring the project to fruition.

"This is something that has been a long time coming. It doesn't happen without working very closely together between the federal government, the county government, and the state," Diaz-Balart said.

Commissioner Bill McDaniel described the infrastructure additions as a key component of his vision for the community's economic development.

"I wanted to transform Immokalee into the economic epicenter of Collier County. Infrastructure is the key to success. The quality of life is enhanced all the way across the board," McDaniel said.

The improvements include 106 lighted intersections, 32 intersection upgrades, five miles of neighborhood and bicycle boulevards, and multiple upgrades to drainage systems throughout the community.

For Immokalee neighbors Barbara and Daniel Melvin, the project addresses critical safety concerns for local children.

"The TIGER grant is so important because it has the lights for the kids, because they're always walking at night," Barbara Melvin said.

Daniel Melvin connected the infrastructure improvements to the community's future development.

"The kids are our future. But it doesn't seem like a correlation. But from that to their education, to their growth and development in this city as it grows, is it going to be handed off to them as it grows? So we got to keep them safe," Daniel Melvin said.

The Melvins believe the project will attract positive attention to the community.

"When we see things like this happen, we know that it's a blessing. More people are going to hear about the wonderful things that we're doing out here in Immokalee," the Barbara Melvin said.

