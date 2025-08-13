'THIS IS MY HOME': New development in Immokalee making homeownership dreams come true

IMMOKALEE, Fla. — A mother's dream of homeownership is now reality in Immokalee. Jasmine Parra and her son now have a place they can truly call their own in the KaiCasa neighborhood.

"It's so exciting because now we can say this is our home," Parra said.

The name KaiCasa combines the word for "home" in three languages - Creole, Spanish, and Seminole - representing the diverse cultures of Immokalee.

Parra says she's excited to finally have a stable place where she can grow old and watch her son thrive.

"I believe your neighborhood, naturally is like something that you have to think about as a parent and as his mom, I just look forward to his future, not just my future, but his," Parra said.

Habitat for Humanity of Collier County is building nearly 300 homes in KaiCasa, making it one of the largest Habitat subdivisions in the country when it's completed in 2032.

Lisa Lefkow, CEO of Habitat for Humanity for Collier County, says the opportunity to buy your own home helps to break the cycle of poverty that then makes a difference for generations to come.

"The need in Immokalee is great. So many folks who live in Immokalee are actually providing services for the Naples community, and so we've known that this is a critical need, and it doesn't take a lot to drive through Immokalee and see the the great need for healthy, well built, sustainable housing," Lefkow said.

Each home features three to four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a garage - providing affordable housing options for families like Parra's.

"I love waking up knowing that this is my home," Parra said.

