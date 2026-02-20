'THE HEART OF IMMOKALEE': Immokalee mourns community leader Ski Olesky

IMMOKALEE, Fla. — A community member in Immokalee has passed away, and the community is remembering his involvement and dedication to the place he loved.

For nearly 50 years, Ski Olesky owned and operated Lake Trafford Marina. But, he was more than just a business owner, he was the heart of Immokalee, according to his sister Debbie Seibert.

For years, Ski served as the town's Santa Claus, bringing joy to countless children during the holiday season.

"He was magic…children just believed he was magic," Seibert said.

That magical quality was her favorite memory of her brother, who died on Tuesday from health complications.

"He was putting on his glasses, and he turned to me, and I looked at him, and I went, oh, my god, you really are Santa Claus, the twinkle in his eyes when he put those I started crying. I got emotional, I got goosebumps," Seibert said.

Apart from being Santa, Olesky also served on all of the community boards, including Rotary and the Chamber of Commerce.

"This was his community," said Steven Thomas, Ski's friend.

Before his death, Ski's friends Steven and Mark said he set up a charitable trust that will support Immokalee organizations.

"His legacy in this community has spanned back generations and will span forward generations," Thomas said.

Mark Benedict, Ski's employee and friend, remembered him as an advocate for the community.

"He was the guy to stand up there and say Immokalee needed the help," Benedict said.

Ski's legacy lives on in the children who sat on Santa's lap, the families he helped, and in the community he loved.

"Immokalee truly has lost a piece of its soul when Ski passed away," said Bernardo Barnhart, Ski's friend.

Thomas reflected on the impact Olesky had on those around him.

"If I could talk to him right now, I would just continue to remind him how much he changed my life," Thomas said.

