One Immokalee elementary school teaches parents English to get more participation in students' education

IMMOKALEE, Fla. — For many families in Immokalee, English is not the primary language spoken at home so going to an English-speaking school can be scary. Fox 4's Bella Line spent the day at Village Oaks Elementary School and while the kids go to school and learn English, so are some of the parents.

"It takes a village," a saying we've all heard before.

At Village Oaks Elementary, the school is helping their village... not just the students.

"It was really hard to navigate the educational system as a child because my parents didn't understand the language," said Bianca Plata, the adult program teacher.

At Village Oaks Elementary School, only 22% of students speak English within their home.

For a second year, Village Oaks is offering an 8-week English class for parents. Its goal is to support parents in assisting their children with school while helping them to gain access to more job options.

"A lot of my parents from the last semester, they were working nights like at restaurants, and then they would drop off their child, and then they would come here," said Plata. "Now a few of them have been able to get different jobs and better opportunities too, so they can spend more time with their children."

Lovita Cius Etienne moved to Immokalee from Haiti and is participating in the class. Only two weeks into this session, she says it has helped her communicate with customers at work.

"The kids help me when they talk and I help with homework," said Etienne.

Teachers here tell FOX 4's Bella Line they already see a difference in parent participation and their student's education.

"The students I have now, they talk about how their parents are coming to school and learning just like them, and I think that helps. I think that actually motivates them even more," said Erika Arvizu, a teacher at the school.

5 years ago, Village Oaks Elementary was on the state's watch list as a D-rated school and now for the last 3 years they have upheld an A rating with the state.

The Principal credits part of that success to the parents who have made their education just as much a priority as their children's.

"I think they have to feel this is their school. It's not my school, it's not our staff's school, it's their school, and they have to feel welcomed," said Bev Budzynski, Village Oaks Elementary Principal.

Parents pay $30 for the entire semester and get to keep all materials to continue that education at home. Currently, this is the only school in the district offering this program.