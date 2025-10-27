STUDENT TO STAFF: Former student returns to Guadalupe Center to help break cycle of poverty in Immokalee

IMMOKALEE, Fla. — Maria Bustamante walked the same pathways at the Guadalupe Center in Immokalee years ago as a student. Now, she's returned as a staff member with a mission to help the next generation.

The Immokalee native credits one high school decision with changing her entire life. As a sophomore, Bustamante joined the Guadalupe Center's Tutor Corps Program after friends told her about it.

"It was probably one of the best decisions that I have made in my life," Bustamante said.

The program hired her as a part-time employee to tutor kindergarteners and first graders at Pinecrest Elementary. Bustamante says she developed career readiness skills while working Monday through Friday with young students. The program opened up a whole new world for her beyond Immokalee.

"One of the experiences that I had while working in the program landed me my first job right after college," Bustamante said.

In 2022, Bustamante came full circle, returning to the Guadalupe Center as an employee.

"I had the opportunity to come back to Guadalupe Center and give back," Bustamante said.

She says the center's mission to break the cycle of poverty through education is what drives her work. The center says 37% of the Immokalee population lives below the poverty line.

"Being able to give these students the opportunity to see the bigger world outside of Immokalee is, I think, one of my life achievements," Bustamante said.

