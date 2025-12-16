STEPPING STONE: New child therapy center coming to Immokalee to help families access vital care

IMMOKALEE, Fla. — Some Immokalee families have been driving over an hour so their children can get therapy, but that's about to change. Stepping Stone Kids Therapy is opening a new location on Commerce Avenue in Immokalee, making it easier for local families to access vital developmental care.

Claudia Mesa describes her 4-year-old son Oliver as "very sweet."

Oliver has Expressive Language Disorder and receives speech therapy at Stepping Stone Kids Therapy.

Mesa said the progress has been remarkable.

"He went from saying about maybe 10 to 12 words. Now it's been like 64," Mesa said.

She said Oliver's communication challenges are evident in his speech patterns. When he wants to say "Santa," it comes out differently.

But getting Oliver to therapy currently means a 48-minute drive each way from Immokalee. That's about to change with the new location.

Dr. Christine Biscardi founded Stepping Stone Kids Therapy and said she saw a significant need in Collier County.

"There's a huge need. There are families that travel over an hour to get here to Stepping Stone," Biscardi said.

The new Immokalee facility will offer speech, occupational and behavioral therapies for children with autism, Down syndrome and other developmental needs.

For families like Mesa's, it's a game changer.

"They've made a huge impact in my baby's life and my life, my family's life," Mesa said.

Biscardi said that impact makes her work even more rewarding.

"When they come in and they're nonverbal, and I work with them for a year or two, and they're actually able to speak those first words... That makes it all worth it," Biscardi said.

The Immokalee location is expected to open by February of next year.

