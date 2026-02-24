SNIP Collier expanding spay and neuter services to Immokalee with new clinic and medical facility

IMMOKALEE, Fla. — SNIP Collier, the Spay Neuter Initiative Program of Collier County, is expanding its animal rescue and veterinary services to Immokalee, where founder Tom Kepp said there is a big need.

Kepp has spent more than 20 years advocating for animals. Now, he is bringing that work to Immokalee, where his organization has secured a 55-year lease on land for just $1 a year.

"Truthfully, nobody's cared about this area...it's just kind of forgotten," Kepp said. "We want to show that if we do it in Immokalee on a big scale, that you really can make a difference."

A spay and neuter clinic and animal center is being renovated and is expected to open in March.

"This will give me, enable me to be able to bring whatever I find immediately off the street, get it in here, get it taken care of," Kepp said.

A larger medical facility is also planned for the site.

"We're going to put about three to 4,000 square feet full medical facility here, which will have MRIs and everything so we can do major surgeries," Kepp said.

Kepp also wants to build an education building constructed to hurricane standards that could shelter animals during storms.

SNIP Collier is currently raising money to fund the expansion. In the meantime, Kepp said he will continue rescuing animals in need and is asking the community to reach out if they witness animal abuse or find an injured animal.

"If you see people that are abusing their animals and are having puppies that maybe we can help them, reach out to me. You'll be anonymous...call us if you see something wrong or an injured animal, and we'll do the best to respond as quick as we can," Kepp said.

To donate, click this link https://snipcollier.org/donate.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.