SCAM ALERT: Fake water inspectors target Immokalee neighbors in door-to-door scam

IMMOKALEE, Fla. — The Immokalee Water and Sewer District is warning neighbors about scammers posing as water quality inspectors who are going door-to-door, claiming the local water supply is contaminated.

The district has received several calls from concerned neighbors about people offering free water testing services while misrepresenting themselves as district employees.

"They're confused. They think that it's our employees, and they are being misled that this is something affiliated with the Immokalee water and sewer district," said Sarah Catala, executive director of the Immokalee Water and Sewer District.

Fake water inspectors target Immokalee residents in door-to-door scam

One neighbor, who spoke off camera, described an encounter with two men who arrived at her home without badges or identification and demanded to test her kitchen water. When she refused their services, the men waited outside her home for 20 minutes until a black SUV picked them up.

The scammers, according to the neighbor, were reportedly selling water filtration systems for $5,000 each, targeting a community where many people work hard for limited income.

"It's very alarming that people are being misled. It's also frustrating because people don't understand that we're here to help. These are people that work hard for their money. They don't have a lot of money, and these systems are being sold at five thousand dollars each," Catala said.

The executive director said that language barriers in the community make people particularly vulnerable to these scams.

"They are not able to read the forms that are being provided to them, much less what they're signing up for," Catala said.

District officials advise customers to verify proper credentials before allowing anyone into their homes.

"If people do not have permits, you should not let them in your house," Catala said.

If you have questions about water quality or suspicious door-to-door activity, you can contact the Immokalee Water and Sewer District directly.

