IMMOKALEE, Fla. — Oranges have been a staple of Florida’s agriculture for decades, but citrus farming is facing a crisis. Alico, one of the largest citrus growers in the state, is shutting down its groves.

WATCH AS FOX 4'S ANVAR RUZIEV SPEAKS WITH RESEARCHERS, TRYING TO SAVE THE CITRUS INDUSTRY.

Saving Florida’s oranges, one stomach hole at a time

The Fort Myers-based company, which produced nearly 15 million pounds of fruit last year, says citrus farming is no longer sustainable due to hurricanes and a devastating disease called citrus greening.

Citrus greening, spread by the invasive Asian citrus psyllid, stops fruit from ripening, leaving it small, bitter, and green. The disease attacks the trees’ leaves and stems, disrupting their ability to grow healthy fruit. It has forced Alico to reallocate its land and lay off more than 170 workers.

But while Alico steps away from citrus farming, researchers at the University of Florida are working on a solution. Dr. Lukasz Stelinski and his team have developed a genetically modified citrus tree that produces a protein to target the psyllid.

“The protein binds to the stomach of the insect and creates holes in the stomach,” Dr. Stelinski explained. “It makes the insect’s stomach kind of into Swiss cheese.”

This breakthrough doesn’t just kill the bugs—it also prevents them from reproducing, stopping the disease from spreading further. Even better, the protein is harmless to humans, animals, and the environment. “It’s much safer than the pesticides that we spray,” Stelinski added.

While the technology is still in testing and could take years to roll out, it offers hope for a future where Florida’s oranges might thrive again. For now, companies like Alico are turning to other crops like hay and sod, leaving citrus lovers hoping science can step in to save the iconic fruit.

PRESS RELEASES: