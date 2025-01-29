ROLLING IN: Mobile health unit provides care in Immokalee twice a month

IMMOKALEE, Fla. — Premier Mobile Health Services' multilingual team now tests, screens, educates and follows up with patients in Immokalee. The mobile unit previously only made stops in Lee County.

Dr. Nadine Singh started the non-profit practice in 2018. After recently receiving a grant, she knew exactly how she wanted to spend it...providing medical care in Immokalee.

"You can't believe the health disparity that is in Immokalee until you're literally living in it, walking in it, breathing in it," she said.

She said the farm working community works the same hours when doctors offices are open, so two Saturdays every month the mobile unit will be in Immokalee.

"The fact that we're there, and we have so many members show up on the weekend. It means that there is a need for what we're doing," Dr. Singh explained.

Find Premier Mobile Health Services' schedule for their mobile clinic here.

Most Immokalee patients they treat have high blood pressure, diabetes, flu symptoms and farm work related injuries including back pain and numb fingers.

They see patients of all ages. Anyone who needs care can come for little to no cost, and they have staff that speaks several languages to communicate with patients.

Census data shows nearly 25% of Immokalee lives in poverty.

"It's the whole Immokalee benefiting from having Premier Mobile within their community," she said.

Dr. Singh got the idea for the mobile unit when she wrote her Masters dissertation. Her passion for healthcare grew when she moved to the United States.

She left Jamaica to provide a better life for her family she said. Then, she continued her education which led her to work as as nurse practitioner and the rest is history.

Like Dr. Singh's main office in Fort Myers, she said with enough donations, she hopes to open a permanent office in Immokalee one day, and keep that smile on her face as she provides care.

