RECYCLE THE CYCLE: New nonprofit brings free bike repairs to Immokalee community

IMMOKALEE, Fla. — A new nonprofit organization is addressing transportation challenges in Immokalee by offering free bicycle repairs to locals who rely on bikes to get around the walking-friendly community.

Recycle the Cycle, located on South Fifth Street, was founded by Lois Cohen and is led by President Dave Pascale. The organization aims to help community members maintain their primary mode of transportation — biking — while promoting health and community connection.

"My husband and I have been bikers, very important in our lives. We traveled the world by biking, and we've always felt that it's not only a way to get healthy, but also a way to communicate with others," Cohen said.

Cohen's commitment to bicycles in Immokalee runs deep. Before her husband passed away, she says they gave out bikes for decades in the community. Now, she wants to expand that mission.

For many people in Immokalee, bicycles serve as essential transportation.

"A bicycle is not just something for recreation, a bicycle is necessity to get around, get to the doctor, get to the store, get to school, get to work," Pascale said.

The Cycle is collaborating with Core Health Partners Foundation to open a free bike repair shop in January 2026, where people can bring their bikes for repairs. This service fills a significant gap in the community.

"You finally have a place to take your bikes to be repaired that up until now, there is no repair shop anywhere in Immokalee," Cohen said.

Beyond repairs, Recycle the Cycle plans to visit local schools to assess students' bike repair needs and teach children how to ride. The organization's mission extends beyond fixing mechanical issues to building community connections and promoting generosity.

"We want make sure everyone has a bicycle that's functioning and safe," Pascale said.

