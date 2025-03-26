IMMOKALEE, Fla. — Across from the Immokalee Airport, the National Guard will build a 45,000 square foot readiness center.

It's the same as an armory, a hub for logistics, training and equipment storage.

In December 2026, the now empty lot will be a two-story building that can fit up to four units which is around 600 people.

"As we go through these hurricanes and deployments, we're really, really busy and to cut down on the operational tempo, we're trying to grow, so part of growing is building new facilities," Florida National Guard Director of External Affairs Colonel Jason Hunt said.

For the size of our state, Col. Hunt said, we need a bigger National Guard, and a new center will allow them to recruit in a new place.

There's a reason they chose Immokalee for their facility find out in Community Correspondent Ella Rhoades report below:

READY TO RESPOND: Florida National Guard builds center in Immokalee

"It allows us to grow in an area that's growing and recruit to that area, and it allows us to respond faster to that area when we have units in that community," Col. Hunt explained.

He added the National Guard's other closest sites are in Fort Myers and Sarasota.

Immokalee's location allows them to get to Naples and Everglades City faster when a disaster strikes.

Collier County Commissioner Bill McDaniel said the $50 million project means a lot to the community.

"This is a training facility for our National Guard to be here and be on the ground and take care of our community," McDaniel said.

He said the site in Immokalee will bring new jobs and support local business.

"It is a rural agricultural economically deprived community, and, so making investments here makes them an enormous business," McDaniel said.