PHOTOS: Severe winds uproot trees and damage homes in Immokalee

IMMOKALEE, Fla. — Neighbors faced a chaotic scene on Thursday as winds gusting up to 60 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service, uprooted trees and caused significant damage.

The wind broke a tree which damaged a family's fence.

Trees toppled onto roofs, and power outages left many in the community without electricity for hours.

A neighbor working to cut the tree that had fallen onto his home.

Walking the streets of Immokalee to gauge the impact of the storm, I met Ray Jones, who was observing workers dismantle a tree that had fallen on his neighbor's home. Jones had just returned from work when he saw the damage.

Workers removing a large tree piece that broke off onto a roof.

"I was coming home and I've seen the other yards, trees rooted up and everything and I turn on my street, and I see this, and I say 'Oh snap, there was a tornado that came through here," said Jones.

The winds also destroyed a canopy Jones had purchased just two weeks ago.

Ray Jones next to his destroyed canopy.

The power outage prompted Jones to make plans to stay with his brother in Fort Myers. However, his plans quickly changed when the power was restored during our interview.

Another neighbor reported seeing what appeared to be a funnel cloud but was too afraid for their safety to record it. The severe weather has left residents shaken as they worry about the upcoming hurricane season.

"Now we got hurricanes and tornados, it's crazy!" Jones remarked.

The National Weather Service released the following statement: