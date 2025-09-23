NOT A JOB, BUT A CAREER: Immokalee school cuts teacher turnover in half with support programs

IMMOKALEE, Fla. — Teacher retention has dramatically improved at the Guadalupe Center, where turnover rates dropped from 26% to 13% in just one year through support programs for educators.

Dawn Montecalvo, CEO of the Guadalupe Center, said the organization has transformed its approach to staffing challenges.

"We don't want this to be a job. We look at it as it is a career," Montecalvo said.

The center's strategy focuses on creating an environment where both students and educators can thrive. Montecalvo emphasized that while students remain the primary focus, supporting teachers is essential for student success.

"We strongly believe that the student is our main focus, but we do need to make sure that teachers who have the greatest impact on our students have all the things they need to thrive," Montecalvo said.

The Guadalupe Center provides multiple forms of support to retain quality educators. The organization helps teachers earn college degrees and offers competitive compensation. Beyond professional development, the center also focuses on personal support for its staff.

Teacher Isabel Olivera has experienced this supportive environment firsthand.

"Every time I'm feeling like down or if I can't do something, I always have the support system there," Olivera said.

This positive workplace culture allows teachers to focus on what matters most - connecting with students.

"Laughing and playing with the kids. Getting to know the kids a little bit more. Each child is different," Olivera said.

Montecalvo believes the Guadalupe Center demonstrates that supporting both the teachers and students is making a lasting impact.

