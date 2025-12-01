IMMOKALEE, Fla. — Families in Immokalee currently have to drive more than an hour for autism services for their children, but a new initiative aims to bring those critical resources directly to the community.

Child advocate Leslie Rosario works with families struggling to access care and sees the challenges firsthand.

New autism resource center coming to Immokalee to serve families

"There's just no ability to have access to resources for these kids with these different diagnoses, from ADHD to autism," Rosario said.

Many families can't afford to miss work for long drives to appointments, and some face additional language barriers when seeking services.

The Togetherhood Initiative, in collaboration with Sensory Gyms Florida, wants to open a new facility specifically designed for children with autism. The center will feature sensory gyms and multi-sensory rooms for all ages.

Bernardo Barnhart, vice-chair of the Community Redevelopment Agency, grew up in Immokalee and said he struggled in school because of a learning disability. His parents worked long shifts in the fields and couldn't get him the help he needed.

"It's exciting being able to provide these services to our community, to have people, the specialists, like speech therapists, behavior therapists, that come into our community," Barnhart said.

Barnhart said he didn't want to see the same barriers for his community that he experienced.

"It doesn't matter who it is. Everybody's important," he said.

To open the facility sooner, the organization needs to raise $380,000. Dwayne Stevens with Sensory Gyms Florida said the facility will provide therapy readiness support to improve outcomes for children.

"When they can come into the gym scenario and take advantage of that and get to a proper level to have an effective period with a therapist, makes a big difference," Stevens said.

"This is a game changer for our community, and I can't wait for it to be open," Barnhart said.

For more information about Sensory Gyms Florida, visit https://sensoryclubsfl.com/.

