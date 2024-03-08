Meet JB Ranch: The Immokalee Cattle Drive and Jamboree's 2024 honoree

IMMOKALEE, Fla. — In the south part of Immokalee off State Road 29, the Priddy Family calls JB Ranch home. The Immokalee Cattle Drive and Jamboree will honor the Priddy's on Saturday, March 9.

Liesa Priddy grew up on the ranch and says her grandpa bought the land in the early 1950s.

She said they're more than proud to be from Immokalee.

"We hope that we've made our contribution to the community over the years because we certainly benefited from being part of Immokalee," Liesa said.

JB Ranch is a calf cow operation and focuses on conservation across their 10,000 acres.

Rachel Sheffey works for Collier County Museums which hosts the Cattle Drive and Jamboree. She said that's why they chose to honor The Priddy Family and their ranch this year.

"We want to honor the ranchers that we have now, the ranchers that came before and even the Seminole Tribe of Florida were ranchers in the past, and now, we want to also honor the migrant community," Sheffey said.

"It's always a pleasure to drive around (the ranch). It's an opportunity in Florida most people don't get," Priddy said.

She said she didn't expect to receive this hometown honor, but is happy to highlight her ranch and Immokalee.

"We don't do what we do for the recognition, but when you get recognized for something that you do as a matter of course, it's just very nice," Priddy said.

The Immokalee Cattle Drive and Jamboree is Saturday, March 9 and starts at 10 a.m.