Man hospitalized after early-morning crash, troopers say

NAPLES, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that sent a 60-year-old man from Naples to the hospital, this morning.

Troopers report that it happened on Friday morning, around 3:30 a.m. at Immokalee Road and Interstate 75 in Collier County.

A 20-year-old woman from Immokalee was driving east on Immokalee Road at the I-75 Mile exit ramp, according to FHP. The man was driving a pickup truck, leaving the exit ramp to go west on Immokalee Road.

The woman ran a red light and hit the truck's bumper, according to troopers.

The pickup truck's driver was hospitalized with serious injuries. The woman has minor injuries.

The Florida Highway Patrol continues to investigate this traffic crash.