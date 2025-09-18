'IT MEANS EVERYTHING TO ME': Immokalee Foundation helps student build career path to utility work

IMMOKALEE, Fla. — Growing up in Immokalee, Bryan didn't see many career options beyond what surrounded him in his community.

"I've always just had the idea of just construction and all that, because that's all I really seen," Bryan said.

But a recommendation from his elementary school counselor changed that mindset and opened doors to opportunities he never imagined.

"They told me about the foundation program. So I got into it during sixth grade. I'm six years in right now, and it has impacted me a lot," Bryan said.

For the past six years, Bryan has been part of the Immokalee Foundation. He joined its engineering and construction pathway, getting hands-on training and real-world experience by working in the learning lab.

This summer, his participation led him to an internship at the Ave Maria Utility Company, where he discovered his passion for utility maintenance work.

"When he came in, he didn't know what he wanted to do, and as of now, he knows what he wants to do," said Leonardo Maldonado, Bryan's mentor at the utility company.

Maldonado says Bryan quickly found his calling in the maintenance department.

"What really got me into liking this place was the hands-on work and the environment and the people here," Bryan said.

Bryan's hard work paid off when the utility company hired him part-time while he finishes high school. He plans to work there full-time after graduation and pursue his water license.

"It means everything to me," Bryan said.

It's exactly the kind of success story the Immokalee Foundation works to create for students in the community.

"It's full circle, right? Because our goal is to provide professionals for the future workforce... we want him to have a profession versus just a job," said Dr. Wendy Gallegos with the Immokalee Foundation.

The full-circle moment shows how one foundation is building careers and changing lives. For Bryan, he's building a legacy to make someone special proud.

"I'm doing all this for my mom," Bryan said.

