'IT MEANS EVERYTHING TO ME': Immokalee Christmas toy giveaway brings joy to dozens of children

IMMOKALEE, Fla. — The annual One Way Christmas Toy Giveaway in Immokalee drew a major turnout this year, with organizers working to ensure every child in the community wakes up with a smile this Christmas.

Bicycles and toys were distributed to families in need at the event held at 418 School Drive, bringing smiles to children who might otherwise go without gifts this holiday season.

Larry Wilcoxson, who grew up in Immokalee and serves as one of the organizers, says he was once in the same position as the children.

"I was one of these kids as well that really didn't have too much. I got the necessities. I got the boxers, t-shirts, socks for Christmas. I didn't get toys," Wilcoxson said.

Now, Wilcoxson is giving back to his community through the annual event.

"I was put on earth to be a servant, and so it's like me serving the underprivileged and watching these kids smile, that's a job well done for me," Wilcoxson said.

The organizing team says witnessing the children's reactions makes all their efforts worthwhile.

"The happiest day in my life is seeing the smile on someone's face when they get something and they receive and you're giving it from your heart," Mosher said.

"It means everything to be here, because it's something I've always wanted to be able to do, just give back to the kids put smiles on their faces," Means said.

Immokalee High School teacher Shawanna Gadsen also grew up in the community. The event focuses particularly on bicycles because they help children navigate the small community and get to school.

"I was once these kids, and my parents were migrant workers, worked in the fields. We didn't have the luxury of having all this. I didn't have bikes growing up," Gadsen said.

For organizers like Wilcoxson, the event represents something deeper than simply distributing toys.

"To whom much is given, much is required. So I'm just giving back, paying it forward," Wilcoxson said.

The team's goal came true as children rode away on their new bikes, smiling from ear to ear.

